Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the launch of Egypt’s new Foreign Trade Information Portal, developed by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, marking a significant step in the country’s digital transformation and export development strategy.

The portal is being introduced as Egypt’s largest integrated national platform for foreign trade data, designed to provide exporters, investors, and manufacturers with comprehensive access to local and international trade information through a single digital gateway.

The launch event was attended by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid, IDSC Chairperson and Assistant to the Prime Minister Osama El-Gohary, senior government officials, business leaders, exporters, representatives of export councils, academics, experts, and representatives of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Speaking at the event, Farid said the platform comes at a time when international trade is becoming increasingly complex and competitive, making data-driven decision-making essential for exporters seeking to expand into global markets.

The minister noted that the portal provides access to more than 60 million data records compiled from national and international sources, including the World Trade Organization, the World Bank, and the International Trade Centre.

The platform covers approximately 6,650 product categories under the Harmonized System (HS) Code and offers detailed information on exports, imports, market trends, and trade opportunities across sectors and countries.

“The portal aims to equip Egyptian exporters with modern competitive tools by providing the information and analytical insights needed to better understand international markets, identify promising export opportunities, and expand into new destinations based on scientific analysis,” Farid said.

He added that the initiative forms part of a broader digital transformation plan being implemented by the ministry to improve the business environment and enhance services for investors and exporters through integrated digital platforms.

For his part, Osama El-Gohary described the portal as Egypt’s first national reference platform for trade and industrial data and analysis. He said the platform integrates local and international databases into a unified system, enabling users to access real-time information and market intelligence from a single source.

El-Gohary explained that the platform offers comprehensive insights into global demand trends, country and regional market comparisons, and non-tariff barriers that increasingly influence access to international markets. It also provides regularly updated monthly data on Egypt’s exports and imports, allowing businesses to monitor demand patterns, identify import gaps, and target investment opportunities.

He added that future development plans include integrating the portal with databases from the Ministry of Industry, the Industrial Development Authority, and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, providing exporters and investors with deeper insights into industrial incentives, investment opportunities, and market competitiveness.

The new platform is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian exports, support the country’s export growth targets, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for trade and investment.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).