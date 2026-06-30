ABU DHABI - The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine officially entered into force on 1st July, signifying a significant advancement in the two nations’ economic ties.

The agreement aims to create new opportunities for trade, investment and private sector collaboration, strengthening the UAE's relationship with a key European market and reinforcing its role as a global trade hub.

The CEPA will eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods and services, facilitating easier market access and broader global outreach. It is expected to bolster private-sector collaboration, empowering businesses and entrepreneurs in both countries to expand their operations internationally.

Under the agreement, 99 percent of Ukrainian imports of UAE goods and 97 percent of Ukrainian exports to the UAE will be exempt from customs duties with immediate effect. The agreement is forecast to contribute US$369 million to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) and US$874 million to Ukraine’s GDP by 2031.

In 2025, non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Ukraine reached US$346.8 million. The CEPA aims to revitalise non-oil trade which reached a peak of US$904.4 million in 2021, demonstrating the potential for growth that this new agreement can unlock.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, expressed his optimism for the agreement's prospects, stating, "The UAE-Ukraine CEPA represents a landmark moment in our economic partnership. This agreement is designed to revitalise trade flows, unlock new avenues for investment, and foster collaboration across essential sectors, thereby benefiting both nations. By aligning our economic strategies, we can drive resilient and sustainable growth in an ever-evolving global landscape."

The UAE is committed to expanding its global trade footprint with this latest CEPA serving as a vital addition to its strategy of enhancing economic relationships worldwide. The UAE has concluded 37 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements to date, 17 of which have entered into force.

