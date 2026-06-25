Kuwait - The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) asked the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to issue a tender for a consultancy study regarding updating the feasibility study for the Al-Na’ayem Economic Zone project and a comprehensive feasibility study for the Al-Nuwaiseeb Free Zone project.

The CAPT Board of Directors decided in its meeting last Wednesday to postpone making a decision until a letter containing the discussed amendments is received from the entity within five working days.

In a related development, the 2025/2026 Development Plan report included two strategic development projects for the authority -- the Economic Zones Project, which is in line with its commitment to improve the investment environment in Kuwait and increase value-added investment opportunities for local and foreign investors.

This project also reflects the authority’s belief in the necessity of coordinating with various government entities involved in development of the country within the Third National Structural Plan 2005/2030.

This will be achieved through the development, planning and implementation of economic zones allocated to the authority by the Kuwait Municipality for its economic projects.

The report explained that through the establishment of these economic zones, the authority aims to transfer modern technology and technical expertise to Kuwait, create job opportunities, and provide capacity building opportunities, thereby, transforming Kuwait into a commercial hub.

These economic zones are Abdali, Wafra and Na’ayem. The report added that the second strategic project -- expansion and development of free zones -- includes 50 logistics warehouses and storage plots, four restaurant complexes serving workers, five commercial banks, 50 light factories, two investment complexes for leasing, two medical centers, 500 investment companies, and a tender for three hotels.

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