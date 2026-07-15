To upgrade the transport facilities provided for passengers arriving at Salalah Airport, which is seeing a huge inflow of local and foreign tourists, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) will offer a license to operate and manage land transport using smart applications.

The announcement is part of a plan to regulate the sector and improve service quality by developing digital services to offer an integrated transport experience.

Bids can be submitted to TMD@mtcit.gov.om by July 20.

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