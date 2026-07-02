SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, inaugurated its first direct flight between Muscat and Medan, Indonesia, on July 3, 2026, marking its entry into the Indonesian market and expanding its Southeast Asia network.

The service operates twice weekly using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said: "The launch of our first scheduled service to Indonesia marks another important milestone in SalamAir's growth journey and reflects our commitment to connecting Oman with underserved markets across Asia. Indonesia is a strategically important market with strong tourism, business and cultural links to the Sultanate, and we are delighted to offer travellers an affordable and convenient direct connection to Medan. We sincerely thank the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and all our government and industry partners whose collaboration has made this milestone possible. We are confident this new route will contribute to increased tourism, stronger trade relations and deeper people-to-people connections between our two countries."

Heru Budiarso, Minister Counseller – Charge’ d’affaires ad Interim at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Muscat, said: "The launch of SalamAir's direct service between Muscat and Medan marks an important milestone in the longstanding friendship between the Republic of Indonesia and the Sultanate of Oman. Enhanced air connectivity will strengthen tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchange while bringing our people closer together. We congratulate SalamAir on this significant achievement and look forward to the many opportunities this new route will create for both nations."

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