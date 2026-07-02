Bahrain - SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced a new direct service between Muscat and Sylhet (ZYL), Bangladesh, starting in September 2026.

The route will operate three weekly flights, enhancing air connectivity between Oman and Bangladesh.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: "The introduction of direct flights to Sylhet is a milestone for SalamAir and reflects our continued commitment to expanding connectivity between Oman and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a strategically important market for us, and Sylhet presents significant opportunities to serve family travel, tourism, business and religious traffic. We are proud to become the first foreign airline to operate scheduled flights to Sylhet, further strengthening the strong people-to-people ties between Oman and Bangladesh while offering our customers more affordable and convenient travel options."

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