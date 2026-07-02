Oman Air strengthened its international network with the launch of five new routes in July 2026.

The airline will begin direct flights to Singapore and Sochi on July 2, followed by services to Tashkent and its first direct Dubai–Salalah route on July 3.

Flights to Abu Dhabi will commence on July 9, increasing the carrier's network to 49 destinations.

The expansion builds on Oman Air's recent growth, including its oneworld Alliance membership and new international routes, supporting Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing connectivity, tourism, trade, and investment.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said: "The launch of five new routes in a single month marks a defining moment for Oman Air. It reflects not only the pace of our transformation but also our ambition to connect Oman to more of the world than ever before. Every new destination we add not only strengthens our network but most importantly, brings more people into Oman." -TradeArabia News Service

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