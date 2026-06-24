Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has unveiled an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) programme as part of the National Aviation Strategy 2040, paving the way for the use of drones and next-generation aircraft to support logistics, healthcare and other vital services across the sultanate.

The CAA said the initiative is among the priority programmes designed to support Oman Vision 2040 by fostering innovation, attracting investment and preparing the aviation sector for emerging global technologies.

Rawiya bint Nasser Al Adawiya, Director General of Civil Aviation Regulation, said AAM represents a transformative shift in aviation, relying on electric aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles to provide safe, efficient and environmentally sustainable transport solutions.

“The programme aims to establish an integrated ecosystem for drones and related technologies while enhancing Oman’s readiness to keep pace with global developments in the aviation industry,” she said.

The initiative focuses on three key areas: developing the regulatory and legislative framework for AAM in Oman, establishing a dedicated drone traffic management platform, and enabling the gradual deployment of these technologies through a controlled testing environment.

She noted that the CAA’s role includes licensing, regulatory oversight, policy development and ensuring compliance with international safety and security standards, while operational and technical implementation is carried out by specialised entities.

In an important milestone, a drone cargo trial was recently completed in which 100kg of medicines and medical supplies were transported from the Military Technological College in Muscat to Jabal Akhdar, covering a distance of nearly 100km.

The successful flight demonstrated the potential of drone technology to strengthen supply chains and improve access to essential services, particularly in remote and geographically challenging areas.

Al Adawi said Oman’s efforts are aligned with international initiatives led by the International Civil Aviation Organization to integrate innovative and sustainable air transport systems into national aviation networks.

The programme is expected to create new opportunities in logistics, healthcare and smart mobility, reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging hub for advanced aviation technologies in the region.