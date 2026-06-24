Muscat – Oman is set to strengthen governance of its emerging cryptocurrency mining industry through the establishment of a national monitoring hub being developed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) in collaboration with ITHCA Group and technology company Frontech.

The initiative aims to oversee compliance by licensed cryptocurrency mining companies with the sultanate’s regulatory framework, while enhancing operational efficiency and supporting sustainable growth of the sector.

The project stems from a cooperation agreement signed last year between MTCIT, ITHCA Group and Frontech. The partnership reflects Oman’s commitment to building a transparent and well-regulated digital economy that encourages innovation while ensuring adherence to national laws and standards.

According to the ministry, the national hub will function as a central platform for monitoring cryptocurrency mining operations across the sultanate. It will provide regulators with greater visibility into the activities of licensed operators, enabling more effective oversight and ensuring compliance with approved technical, operational and regulatory requirements.

The initiative is expected to enhance governance and transparency within the digital asset mining sector by providing real-time monitoring and operational data. It will also help improve the efficiency of supervisory processes and support informed decision-making related to the management and development of cryptocurrency mining activities in Oman.

Officials said the hub will play a key role in ensuring that licensed mining companies operate within established regulatory frameworks while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the industry. The platform will serve as a regulatory tool for tracking compliance and strengthening operational oversight, in line with the country’s broader digital transformation goals.

The move comes as Oman continues to position itself as a regional destination for technology-driven investments and advanced digital infrastructure. Over the past few years, the sultanate has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, attracting investment and developing emerging technology sectors as part of its economic diversification strategy.

The initiative is also expected to reinforce investor confidence by providing a clear regulatory environment for companies operating in the digital asset space.