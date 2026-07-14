MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour has issued a ministerial decision introducing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the establishment, registration and operation of trade unions, sectoral general unions and the General Federation of Oman Workers, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise Oman’s labour legislation and strengthen the legal framework regulating the labour market in line with the Labour Law.

The new regulation establishes a clear legal framework for the formation and registration of trade unions, while defining their rights, responsibilities and institutional roles.

It also seeks to strengthen the role of trade unions in representing workers and safeguarding their legitimate interests in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in Oman.

According to the ministry, the regulation introduces transparent procedures for the establishment and registration of trade unions and sectoral general unions. It includes detailed provisions governing the work of preparatory and founding committees and clearly outlines the responsibilities associated with each stage of the formation process, culminating in the election of administrative boards to oversee union affairs.

To ensure continuity and institutional stability, the decision stipulates that existing trade unions, sectoral general unions and their current administrative boards will continue to exercise their mandates until the expiry of their legally prescribed terms. This provision is intended to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of trade unions during the implementation of the new regulatory framework.

In a move aimed at strengthening legal safeguards for trade union activities, the regulation provides for the establishment of a Legal Protection Committee for members of trade unions, sectoral general unions and the General Federation of Oman Workers. The committee will examine alleged violations involving members of union administrative boards, the federation, founding and preparatory committees, as well as workers' representatives, thereby enhancing legal protection for those engaged in legitimate trade union activities.

The regulation also outlines the mechanism for releasing trade union members from their workplace duties to perform official union responsibilities.

These include participation in meetings, training programmes and official summons issued by the competent authorities. The provisions establish clear controls designed to strike a balance between employers' operational requirements and the legitimate needs of trade union activities.

The ministry said the decision reflects its commitment to modernising Oman's labour legislation and strengthening social dialogue between employers and workers through an institutional framework that promotes cooperation, mutual understanding and constructive engagement.

The regulation is expected to enhance governance within trade unions by providing greater clarity on their establishment, administration and operational responsibilities. It also seeks to strengthen organised trade union activity as a key pillar of labour relations, contributing to workplace stability, improved productivity and sustainable economic development.

The issuance of the new regulation marks another milestone in the ministry's broader efforts to develop a modern, balanced and inclusive labour market that protects workers' rights while fostering constructive partnerships between employers and employees.

By establishing clearer legal mechanisms for trade union activities, the decision is expected to strengthen institutional dialogue and support the continued development of Oman's labour sector in line with the country's national development priorities.

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