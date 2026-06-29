MUSCAT - 'Economic Partnerships for Mutual Prosperity', a joint meeting of the Oman and Nepal businessmen interested in enhancing bilateral relations between the two, ended on a positive note promising to explore opportunities existing in both countries at Crown Plaza Muscat Hotel recently.

Organised by the Embassy of Nepal in Muscat, the Export, Investment, Tourism and Employment promotion programme focused on information dissemination related to the opportunities of export from Nepal and investment avenues in Nepal, labour regulations of Oman, tourism promotion and establishing connection between the Nepali and Omani businesspersons. More than 100 participants including CEOs, Directors, Managers and representatives of different retail chains, representatives of various companies, media persons, entrepreneurs and community members attended the event and actively took part n the networking event held with the summit.

Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate of Oman highlighted Nepal’s broad potential in trade, investment and tourism vis-a-vis the same in Oman. He outlined both countries’ priority sectors for foreign investment and invited the investors and businesspersons to explore opportunities in both countries.

“While Nepal is strategically located between India and China, two of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, with a combined population of about 2.8 billion, Oman is geographically located at a strategic point. These unique geographic positions give the countries significant potential as a bridge for trade, investment and tourism,” he said.

Participants were encouraged to engage with one another and explore possible collaborations in trade, investment and tourism between Nepal and Oman.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, First Secretary, presented on the potential of export trade from Nepal enlisting a few products with comparative advantages. He also briefed the gathering about the vast investment opportunities in Nepal for the Omani investors. Sah further explained the process one could take up to commence their business or investment in Nepal. He also informed that the Embassy is always ready to facilitate anyone willing to do business in Nepal.

Khawla bint Mohammed al Sadooni, a corporate and litigation lawyer, delivered a presentation on the practical aspects of labour rules and regulations that must be followed by both workers and sponsors in Oman. She explained how workplace issues can be resolved through legal means and how a healthy employee-employer relationship can be maintained. The Ambassador presented tokens of appreciation to Khawla bint Mohammed al Sadooni and Sulaiman al Naabi, an Everest climber.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

