Doha: First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with Advisor of the Board of Trade of Thailand and Deputy Chief of the Working Committee on Middle East & Africa Songsang Patavanich and Member of the Working Committee on Middle East & Africa, the Board of Trade of Thailand Jarudol Tulayakijja.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand in Bangkok, both sides discussed trade and investment cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

They also discussed the role of Qatar Chamber and the Thai Chamber in strengthening these relations and paving the way for the private sector in both countries to establish mutual and joint investments that contribute to boosting trade exchange between Qatar and Thailand.

Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari affirmed the strong relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. He noted that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately QR12.4bn in 2025, making Thailand an important trading partner for the State of Qatar.

He pointed out that the private sector in both countries plays a pivotal role in strengthening these relations by building business partnerships, organizing bilateral meetings between businesspeople, and exploring investment opportunities in promising sectors. Chambers of commerce also contribute to bringing the Qatari and Thai business communities closer together, facilitating the exchange of expertise and information, and encouraging companies to enter into joint ventures. Through this role, the private sector can serve as a key driver for increasing trade exchange and diversifying areas of economic cooperation between Qatar and Thailand in the coming period.

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