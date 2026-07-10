Muscat: The monitoring station in the Wilayat of Muscat recorded a temperature of 41°C, as a heatwave continues to affect several coastal and desert areas across the Sultanate of Oman.

According to data released by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), temperatures at the Muscat station was at 41°C on Thursday.

The CAA has indicated that temperatures are expected to rise further across several parts of Oman during the period from July 9 to 11, with coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Oman, as well as inland and desert regions, likely to experience the highest impact.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to exceed the mid-forties Celsius in some areas as hot weather conditions continue.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents, particularly outdoor workers, to take precautionary measures, including avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours, drinking adequate amounts of water and fluids, and following official weather updates and safety guidelines.

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