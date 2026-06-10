MUSCAT - With northern Oman experiencing a slew of heatwaves, people have been advised to take precaution as experts warn of its occupational health hazards in the wake of the recent categorisation of heatwaves by the World Health Organizaiton (WHO) as an important environmental and occupational health hazard.

The number of people exposed to extreme heat is growing exponentially due to climate change across the world. Heat-related mortality for people over 65 years of age increased by approximately 85 per cent between 2021 till date and between 2000–2019 studies show approximately 489, 000 heat-related deaths occurred each year, with 45 per cent of these in Asia and 36 per cent in Europe.

High intensity heatwave events can bring high acute mortality; in just one year, 70,000 people in Europe died as a result of the June–August event. Over the year, excess deaths occurred during a 44–day heatwave in the Russian Federation.

Vulnerability to heat is shaped by both physiological factors, such as age and health status, and exposure factors such as occupation and socio-economic conditions.

“By and large, the negative health impacts of heat are predictable and largely preventable with specific public health and multi-sectoral policies and interventions. WHO has issued guidance for public health institutions to identify and manage extreme heat risks. Action on climate change combined with comprehensive preparedness and risk management can save lives now and in the future,” a statement from the WHO said.

In the Sultanate of Oman, heatwave is a period where local excess heat accumulates over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights. However, since heat waves and prolonged excess heat conditions are increasing in frequency, duration, intensity and magnitude due to climate change. Even low and moderate intensity heat waves can impact the health and well-being of the vulnerable people. With temperatures rising during the summer months, it is important to take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“The best way to survive a heat wave is to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours and to stay hydrated by drinking water consistently,” advises Dr Mahamood al Rahbi, Head of Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, adding that certain drinks should be avoided or intake reduced as they can backfire and they include alcohol, caffeine (coffee, tea, soda), and high-sugar beverages, as these will dehydrate your body faster.

“Also, never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets in parked vehicles. If someone develops dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion, excessive fatigue, or loses consciousness after heat exposure, seek immediate medical attention, as these may be signs of heat stroke — a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment. Stay safe, stay hydrated and take extra care during periods of extreme heat”, adds Dr Al Rahbi.

To keep everyone at home safe from heatstroke, efforts should be made to keep the living space cool by closing curtains in the daytime and opening windows at night. Never leave anyone or pets in a parked vehicle for any reason and suggest water-rich, cooling foods like cucumbers, melons and citrus fruits for the family. Avoid heavy meals such as hot protein-heavy dishes that increase metabolic heat, according to the doctor.

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