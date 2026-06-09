MUSCAT - Most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman have been experiencing a significant rise in temperatures in the previous days, nearing 50 degrees Celsius, accompanied by active westerly winds.

Ibrahim bin Ahmed al Barashdi, a meteorologist at the Directorate-General of Meteorology at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said that the highest temperature recorded on Monday reached 47 degrees Celsius in the wilayats of Al Amerat, Bausher, Barka, and Wadi Al Maawil. The wilayats of Al Rustaq, Nakhal and Bidbid recorded 46 degrees Celsius.

Al Barashdi noted that the high temperatures are a common meteorological phenomenon, adding that the region has witnessed a significant rise in temperatures, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in recent days. This is normal at this time of year due to the presence of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, in addition to dry and hot westerly winds which contributes to the high temperatures.

He said that the temperatures during this summer are expected to be around the normal average. According to astronomical calculations, summer officially begins on June 21, but the hot weather and noticeable rise in temperatures begin earlier due to the surrounding weather conditions.

Al Barashdi advised people to avoid direct sunlight, especially during peak hours, and to drink plenty of water to prevent exhaustion.

Dr Laila bint Saleh al Kalbani, a general practitioner with a master’s degree in public health, said that high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related health problems, especially among children, the elderly, outdoor workers and patients with chronic illnesses.

She pointed out that the most prominent of these health problems is dehydration, resulting from the loss of fluids and salts due to excessive sweating. Symptoms include extreme thirst, dry mouth, dizziness and decreased urination. Treatment involves replacing lost fluids and salts and resting in a cool place. She explained that heat exhaustion is a common condition that causes headaches, fatigue, nausea and sweating. Treatment requires halting physical activity, moving to a shaded or air-conditioned area, and drinking sufficient fluids.

She stressed that heatstroke is one of the most dangerous heat-related conditions. It results from a sharp rise in body temperature and can be associated with altered consciousness or loss of consciousness, necessitating immediate medical attention. The affected person must be cooled and moved to a cool place. She pointed out that direct sun exposure can lead to sunburn, which appears as redness and pain on the skin. This can be prevented by using sunscreen, wearing appropriate clothing and avoiding direct exposure to the sun.

To reduce the risks, it is advisable to drink plenty of water, avoid direct exposure to the sun between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, wear light-coloured, lightweight clothing, use umbrellas and hats and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Children and the elderly should never be left inside closed vehicles, no matter how short the time, she concluded.

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