Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority has released official temperature data indicating that several regions across the Sultanate are currently experiencing extreme heat, with conditions nearing 50°C. The highest temperature recorded over the past 24 hours reached 49.1°C in the wilayat of Barka. Other areas also faced significant heat, with Suwaiq recording 48.8°C and Wadi Al Maawil reaching 48.0°C.

These figures, gathered from meteorological stations, underscore the intense summer climate currently affecting the nation. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as these high temperatures persist throughout various parts of the country.