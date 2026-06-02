Saudi Arabia’s Anmat Technology for Trading has secured a 314.5 million riyals ($84 million) contract from Saudi Energy Company (SEC) for an end user device replacement and expansion project.

In a statement to Tadawul, Anmat said the contract will be executed through a series of purchase orders issued by the SEC.

Anmat, which is a regional consulting and technology firm, also signed a SAR 31.9 million contract with SEC in May, which covers the execution of an integrated project for the supply, installation, and operation of a full range of video-conferencing systems.

The Tadawul-listed SEC is the kingdom’s main electricity provider and majority owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com