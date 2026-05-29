As tensions continue to rise around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices are climbing again, shipping risks are increasing, and analysts are warning that any prolonged disruption in the Gulf region could trigger another major energy shock. For many Nigerians, the immediate reaction is predictable: “Nigeria will benefit because we are an oil-producing country.” Yet every major oil shock continues to expose the same uncomfortable reality: despite its enormous crude oil reserves, Nigeria remains dangerously vulnerable to global energy instability. The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most strategic energy transit routes. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), about 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products passed through the Strait in 2025, representing roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly 25% of global seaborne oil trade. In addition, the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that around 20% of global LNG trade moves through the same corridor.

This explains why instability around Hormuz immediately affects global energy markets. The concern extends beyond crude supply to tanker movements, shipping insurance, freight costs, refinery feedstock availability, refined product pricing, and market speculation. Similarly, past disruptions such as the 1973 oil embargo, the Gulf Wars, and the 2022 Russia–Ukraine conflict demonstrated how geopolitical instability can rapidly trigger inflation across import-dependent economies through higher fuel, transport, and food costs. Nigeria is no exception. Although Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers, the country still operates an economy heavily dependent on imported energy-linked systems. Millions of households and businesses rely on petrol and diesel generators because of unstable electricity supply, while transport and logistics remain overwhelmingly road-dependent. Consequently, rising diesel and petrol prices quickly spread across the economy. The first major mistake in many public discussions is the assumption that higher crude prices automatically benefit Nigeria. Oil revenue depends not only on price, but also on production volume.

According to Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) data released in April 2026, Nigeria’s combined crude oil and condensate production rose to about 1.546 million barrels per day in March 2026. However, crude oil production excluding condensates stood around 1.382 million barrels per day, still below Nigeria’s OPEC quota of approximately 1.5 million barrels per day. Therefore, higher crude prices alone cannot guarantee stronger economic benefits unless production remains stable, oil theft is reduced, and export infrastructure functions efficiently. The second mistake is confusing crude oil price with petrol price. Nigerians do not buy crude oil at filling stations; they buy refined petroleum products. Petrol and diesel prices are influenced not only by crude benchmarks, but also by refining margins, freight charges, foreign exchange rates, logistics, taxes, insurance, and marketer margins. This is where Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenge becomes critical. A weaker naira significantly increases the cost of refined products and energy-related imports. Since fuel subsidy removal, domestic fuel prices now respond more directly to global market volatility. Consequently, international oil shocks now transmit faster into local petrol and diesel prices.

Although the Dangote Refinery represents a major improvement in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, local refining alone cannot completely shield the country from global oil-price volatility. Crude feedstock pricing remains internationally linked, and refined product prices still respond to international market conditions. Nonetheless, the refinery remains a critical step toward improving Nigeria’s long-term energy security and reducing import dependence. Recent domestic fuel data already show how exposed Nigeria’s economy remains. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data indicated that the average retail petrol price rose to about ₦1,288.54 per litre in March 2026, while diesel prices recorded an estimated 16.05% month-on-month increase during the same period. These are not just economic statistics. They affect transport fares, food prices, manufacturers, small businesses powering generators, and millions of Nigerians already struggling with inflation. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s deeper challenge remains structural energy vulnerability. Electricity supply is weak, gas infrastructure underdeveloped, rail freight systems limited, and strategic fuel reserves inadequate. Under these conditions, every major disruption in global energy markets quickly evolves into domestic inflation and economic hardship.

The policy lesson is therefore clear: Nigeria must stop celebrating rising oil prices without asking whether the country is structurally prepared to benefit from them. Nigeria must raise and sustain crude oil production, strengthen domestic refining, expand gas infrastructure, develop strategic fuel reserves, and treat energy security as an economic-security issue rather than merely a petroleum-sector issue. In conclusion, the Strait of Hormuz may be geographically distant from Nigeria, but its economic consequences can reach Nigerian households within days. That is the reality of today’s interconnected global oil market. Until Nigeria builds real energy resilience, global oil shocks will continue producing the same painful irony: a country rich in crude oil, yet perpetually vulnerable to energy insecurity and affordability.

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