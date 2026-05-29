By Gerjo Hoffman, CEO, Open Access Energy

South Africa stands at a critical juncture. The prolonged energy crisis, epitomised by relentless load shedding, has plunged our economy into a downward spiral, with GDP shrinking to levels not seen since the turn of the millennium. This isn’t merely an inconvenience; it’s an existential threat to businesses and livelihoods, leading to an environment where manufacturers and smelters – once cornerstones of our industrial prowess – are forced to close their doors, crippled by unreliable and prohibitively expensive power.

Consumers across the nation face an impossible dilemma: skyrocketing electricity tariffs erode household budgets, while intermittent supply disrupts daily life and business operations. The current trajectory is unsustainable, demanding a seismic shift in our energy paradigm.

Yet, amidst this daunting landscape, a powerful solution is emerging – one that holds the key to economic recovery and a sustainable future: private energy generation. At Open Access Energy, we firmly believe this is not just an alternative, but the fastest, most effective path to revitalising our economy.

The financial case for distributed renewable energy is compelling. Our analyses consistently show that private energy projects can offer a significant discount, often around 30% below Eskom’s current rates. Crucially, these private Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) typically feature CPI-linked escalations, offering predictable and manageable cost increases. This stands in stark contrast to Eskom’s annual tariff hikes, which have averaged around 15%, far outpacing inflation and placing an unbearable burden on businesses and consumers alike.

The economic impact of this shift is profound. For industrial giants, these cost savings translate directly into extended operational lifespans and enhanced competitiveness. Consider a major mine, for instance, which could realise savings upwards of R900 million over a decade by transitioning to private renewable energy. Such substantial relief safeguards jobs, stabilises industries, and injects much-needed capital back into the economy, contributing directly to GDP growth. This isn’t just about survival; it’s about creating an environment where businesses can thrive, innovate, and expand.

Critically, the financial sector is already recognising and supporting this opportunity. Major banks like Standard Bank and Nedbank are actively funding these private energy projects, creating a powerful “flywheel effect.” The immediate cost savings generated by these projects enable companies to comfortably service their debt, which in turn de-risks future lending and encourages further investment in sustainable energy solutions. This self-reinforcing cycle accelerates the deployment of renewables, creating a virtuous loop of economic benefit.

However, the full potential of this transition is not yet unbridled. While the technology is proven and the financial models are sound, regulatory clarity remains a crucial bottleneck. The ongoing court ruling concerning the City of Cape Town and NERSA’s unlawful practices for determining municipal electricity tariffs for each municipality, is a poignant example. Such legal uncertainties and regulatory complexities, while perhaps well-intentioned, inadvertently slow down the very progress our nation desperately needs.

For South Africa to truly harness the economic and environmental benefits of distributed generation, we need policymakers to accelerate regulatory reform, removing barriers and fostering an environment where private energy initiatives can flourish without undue bureaucracy.

At Open Access Energy, we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, partnering with businesses and communities to unlock affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. The path to economic recovery is clear: by embracing private energy, South Africa can move beyond the crisis, secure its energy future, and power a new era of growth and prosperity for all its citizens.

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