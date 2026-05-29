Recent regional tensions and interruptions to Egypt’s natural gas imports have placed additional pressure on the country’s energy supply system, particularly on energy-intensive industries that rely heavily on fossil fuels. In response, the Egyptian government has accelerated efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen energy security through the wider adoption of renewable energy solutions, with a particular focus on solar power. These measures reflect Egypt’s broader direction toward a more sustainable and resilient energy framework.

This factsheet highlights the government’s recent initiatives to expand renewable energy use, especially solar energy, across different sectors.

As part of Egypt’s strategy to increase the share of clean energy within the national energy mix, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is currently studying a new initiative to encourage factories to adopt solar photovoltaic systems for electricity generation. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on conventional fuels, ease pressure on the unified electricity grid, and support the country’s target of raising clean energy contribution to 45% by 2028. The proposed scheme is expected to be launched in cooperation with several ministries and relevant entities.

Egypt witnessed an expansion in total primary energy consumption, which rose from 1,096 terawatt-hours (TWh) to 1,126 (TWh). Within this updated energy framework, solar energy achieved a consumption level of 14.8 (TWh), representing 1.32% of the national total. While fossil fuels continue to hold a dominant share, led by natural gas at 53.29% and oil at 39.23%, solar infrastructure has outpaced wind power, which stands at 1.33%, and continues to close the gap with traditional hydropower at 3.12%.

Solar energy and photovoltaic cells ranked as Egypt’s second-largest renewable energy source after hydropower in 2024, accounting for 34% of the country’s total renewable energy mix. The sector is expected to maintain a notable role in Egypt’s future energy plans, as solar projects represent 34% of all renewable energy projects currently under construction or development through 2030, while wind energy projects account for the remaining 66%.

Egypt has implemented several major solar energy projects in recent years, including the Benban Solar Park with a capacity of 1,465 megawatt (MW), the Kuraymat Solar Plant with 140 MW, Kom Ombo Solar Plant with 26 MW, and Abydos 1 Solar Power Plant with 500 MW. The country has also expanded rooftop photovoltaic systems for factories and self-consumption, alongside off-grid solar stations with a combined capacity of 30 MW.

Egypt is currently expanding its renewable energy capacity through several solar projects under construction and development. Projects under construction include Abydos 2 Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW, Hurghada Solar Plant with 20 MW, and Scatec’s solar project with 1,000 MW. Meanwhile, projects under development include the Hassan Allam-Masdar-Infinity Alliance project with 1,200 MW, the Voltalia Energy Alliance project with 2,100 MW, and the State Grid project with 500 MW.

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