Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index falling down by 0.38% to 52,658.75 points.

The Shariah index rose by 0.68% to 5,887.49 points, while the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.19% to 5,883.13 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading higher by 0.46% at 14,651.6 points and by 0.44% at 20,477.33 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 10.292 billion through the exchange of 1.818 billion shares over 176,459 transactions, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.759 trillion.

Individuals dominated 56.72% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 43.27%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 69.86%, whereas foreign and Arab investors equaled 24.16% and 5.98%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 794.703 million and EGP 609.970 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 1.404 billion.