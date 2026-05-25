Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up 1.48% to 52,861.47 points.

The Shariah index also increased by 1.81% to 5,847.57 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 1.24% to finish the session at 5,872.01 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading higher by 1.29% at 14,584.55 points and by 1.25% at 20,388.16 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 7.316 billion through the exchange of 1.970 billion shares over 170,035 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap totaled EGP 3.762 trillion.

Individuals controlled 77.21% of trading transactions, whereas institutions represented 22.78%.

Egyptians took over the trading with 90.36%, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.23% and 4.41%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 129.729 million and EGP 103.343 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net buyers with a value of EGP 233.072 million.