Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt (WE), in collaboration with Huawei, has launched a new fiber-to-the-room (FTTR) service in Egypt aimed at improving in-home broadband connectivity and wireless coverage, as per an emailed press release.

The service is powered by Huawei’s FTTR technology, a fiber optic networking solution designed to address connectivity issues such as dead zones, inconsistent speeds, and network congestion in large multi-room and multi-story homes.

The companies said the technology delivers ultra-fast and stable internet connectivity while supporting a growing number of connected devices without affecting network performance.

The FTTR service targets users with high-bandwidth demands, including smart home users, gamers, and remote workers who require low-latency and high-speed internet access.

The service supports applications such as online gaming, remote work and learning, and ultra-high-definition video streaming in 4K and 8K resolutions.

The companies added that the solution enables fast installation with minimal disruption inside homes through the use of existing home ducts or transparent sticky fiber cables designed to preserve home interiors.

Mohamed Eltouny, Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer at Telecom Egypt (WE), stated: “The launch of FTTR service today marks a defining milestone in our journey toward shaping the future of digital services in Egypt, and a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that consistently exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Louis Lu, Deputy CEO Carrier of Huawei Egypt, said: “Our partnership with Telecom Egypt (WE) in launching FTTR service represents a strategic milestone that reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Egypt’s digital transformation in line with Egypt Vision 2030, while elevating telecommunications infrastructure standards to global levels.”