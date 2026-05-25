Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) has signed a strategic partnership with Sela, a subsidiary of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), to launch a platform focused on developing and managing live entertainment and event experiences in Egypt, according to a press release.

The partnership will integrate TMG Holding’s extensive capabilities in developing residential, commercial, entertainment, and hospitality destinations with Sela's capabilities in event management and content creation.

TMG Holding's expansion into the entertainment sector builds on the group's wide customer base across its developments, including nearly 1.5 million residents across its integrated communities, in addition to around 1.5 million annual guests across its hospitality portfolio.

The group’s widespread presence in Cairo, Alexandria, North Coast, Sharm El Sheikh, Luxor, and Aswan, along with strong purchasing power, creates growing demand for premium entertainment experiences. This will provide an attractive opportunity for the EGX-listed company to partner with leading regional operators to strengthen customer engagement and diversify recurring revenue streams and profitability.

Meanwhile, the new platform aims to deliver a wide range of entertainment and cultural experiences across the group's communities, including concerts, live performances, cultural festivals, theatrical and comedy shows, and family experiences, as well as sporting events.

Under the agreement, the companies will launch "CORRIDOR", a cross-border entertainment platform connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt through a coordinated series of cultural and entertainment events held to boost tourism and audience interaction in both markets.

This initiative is expected to support the transformation of Egypt's live entertainment industry, contributing to the broader cultural and economic landscape.

On its part, Sela will oversee operational management, content development, and on-ground execution of live entertainment activities across TMG Holding destinations.

The deal backs the group’s strategy to expand into fast-growing sectors while reinforcing the positioning of its developments as regional and global destinations for entertainment, leisure, and tourism.

The real estate developer recently launched The Spine project, which generated sales of around EGP 30 billion within 15 days.

At the end of March 226, TMG Holding reported consolidated revenues of EGP 13.1 billion, marking a 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 9.427 billion.