Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading developer and creator of immersive destinations and experiences, has announced that its latest expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will open to guests on April 4.

The expansion marks the next stage of the waterpark’s Lost City theming expansion, building on Yas Waterworld’s story of The Legend of The Lost Pearl. The development will introduce eight new slides, two jumping platforms and a lounging pool.

These standout additions will significantly enhance the waterpark’s portfolio and will bring the total number of in-park experiences to more than 70.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said, “The expansion of Yas Waterworld marks an important milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences on Yas Island. With eleven new slides and attractions, we are enhancing the park’s offering with fresh thrills and immersive adventures for guests of all ages.”

Among the highlights of these new slides is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide offering a plunge from over 40 metres, as guests experience freefall and a 233-metre slide run. Visitors can also experience Sahel Matamir, a freefall tube racer that launches riders through bursts of speed and zero-gravity moments.

Visitors can take on Matamir Loop, a high-speed body slide built for rapid descents, while Matamir Twist - Matamir Lights delivers a ride combining fast drops with immersive lighting effects. For guests who enjoy a little friendly competition, Matamir Splash offers a duelling mat racer where riders can race side-by-side to the finish.

In addition to the slides, the new attractions introduce more ways for guests to cool off and unwind. Sarab, a spacious leisure pool area, offers a relaxing, family-friendly environment, while Al Afda invites visitors to take the leap from a jump platform into the waters below.

These new slides will mark another chapter in Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s offerings, blending adventure, heritage and innovation.

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