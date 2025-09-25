After causing a sensation in Las Vegas, the spectacular Sphere has been announced for Abu Dhabi. This futuristic venue, capable of hosting up to 20,000 people, will transform live entertainment with total 360-degree immersion, strengthening the attractiveness of the emirate’s cultural scene.

Meanwhile, teamLab Phenomena, which recently opened in Saadiyat Cultural District, highlights the modernity and innovation of Abu Dhabi and is fast becoming a popular attraction with both residents and visitors.

The 17,000 square metre immersive cultural space offers a unique multi-sensory experience where the works are interactive, reacting to movement, the presence of visitors, and environmental conditions, a living, evolving form of art.

