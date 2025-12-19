DUBAI - Dubai is preparing to usher in the New Year 2026 with an extensive programme of fireworks displays, to be held under the direct supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in coordination with the relevant authorities according to the nature of each event.

More than 48 fireworks shows are planned across 40 locations throughout the emirate, offering residents and visitors, including families, the opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere at a wide range of landmark, tourism and leisure destinations.

The host venues — increased in number and variety compared to last year — include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Jumeirah Group), Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR), Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta, Dubai Creek Harbour, J1 Beach – La Mer, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Madinat Jumeirah, Marsa Al Arab, Al Marmoom Oasis, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Town Square – Nshama, Topgolf Dubai, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Atlantis The Palm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Park Hyatt Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, One&Only The Palm, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Hotel – Nammos Restaurant, Dubai International Stadium, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Bulgari Resort & Residences, Address Montgomerie Dubai, JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Golf Club, voco Monaco – The World Islands, and Trump International Golf Club.

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, Chief Executive Officer of SIRA, said the agency’s role in licensing, regulating and supervising fireworks displays during the New Year 2026 celebrations follows a proactive approach, beginning with permit issuance and extending to full on-site oversight to ensure site readiness, compliance with approved quantities, and the safety of all implementation stages.

He stressed that cooperation among security entities and partners is integral to Dubai’s success as a global icon for distinctive, spectacular and safe celebrations, noting that public safety remains the top priority during the events.

SIRA also underscored the importance of public adherence to all instructions and guidelines issued by security teams and organisers, avoiding restricted areas and fireworks launch sites, refraining from approaching flammable materials, and complying with designated safety distances, to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive experience for all.