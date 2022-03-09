Social media
CRIME

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

CRICKET

Cricket-MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

TECHNOLOGY

Rare Steve Jobs items hit the auction block

CELEBRITY

BOXING

The gloves are on for India-Pakistan boxing bout in Dubai on Saturday

ENVIRONMENT

UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country

ENTERTAINMENT

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts

CULTURE

RAMADAN

Ramadan likely to begin in Oman from this date

ENTERTAINMENT

Ain Dubai launches new family passes

UAE

IWD: How are UAE-listed firms progressing towards gender equity?

ENTERTAINMENT

Pamela Anderson Making Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

EXPO 2020

Merengue, bachata and bold, flavourful food as Dominican Republic celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney said it will introduce ad-supported version of Disney+ streaming service

CELEBRITY

Saudi star Aseel Omran named as Dior’s 1st regional ambassador

FOOD

Al Rawabi to set up $177mln dairy facility in Kizad

UK's Domino's Pizza launches $60mln share buyback as profit rises

Food prices jump 24.1% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says

Bread consumers to swallow the cost of Russia-Ukraine war

HEALTH

CORONAVIRUS

Bahrain registers 1,896 new Covid -19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday

CORONAVIRUS

Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases

CORONAVIRUS

Kuwait reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

LEISURE & TRAVEL

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

VisitOman open for business ahead of busy 2022 season

AVIATION

Indian aviation stocks soar on resumption of scheduled int'l flights

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Russia-Ukraine conflict could slow travel recovery, say experts

AUTOMOTIVE

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car boosts retail, corporate fleet by 15%: Argaam

AIRLINES

Wizz plans summer flights to Santorini and Salalah

TRAVEL

UAE travel: Airlines extend suspension of flights amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

SPORTS

CRICKET

Cricket: Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not greatest spinner

CELEBRITY

Friend of Warne reveals final hours before cricketer's death

CRICKET

Cricket-India women trump Pakistan to maintain perfect record

CRICKET

Cricket: Warne's family 'shattered' by his death - manager

MORE ON LIFE

RAMADAN

Back to normal in Ramadan: Kuwait

HEALTH

UAE doctors turn spotlight on heart health after Shane Warne's sudden death

EXPO 2020

International Women's Day: 13 things to do around UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai

HEALTH

Iowa reports highly pathogenic bird flu again this week

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

UAE flights: No COVID-19 PCR tests for passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi

RAMADAN

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Work hours, fasting duration, 5-day Eid holiday; what you need to know

CULTURE

Sharjah Heritage Days to take place on 10th March

UAE

UAE: Demand for Umrah rises as Saudi Arabia scraps most Covid-19 restrictions

ENVIRONMENT

UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Monday with a rise in temperatures

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
