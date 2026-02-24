Legend Holding Group, a diversified enterprise headquartered in Dubai, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Stretton as its new Chief Operating Officer.

An industry veteran with more than 25 years of international automotive leadership, Stretton will spearhead the group’s operational development as it continues to position itself as a robust, diversified, and fast growing international business. His appointment will bring greater operational alignment across its verticals and aim to build on the strong foundations and successes to date.

In his role, Stretton will oversee the operations of Legend Holding Group’s businesses spanning automotive, logistics, green energy, travel and media, oil and gas, investment and funding, and technology.

With strong China–UAE relationships and supported by the UAE’s D33 economic agenda which aims to drive innovation and global trade, Legend Holding Group continues to focus on sustainable growth through strategic investments and with an ambition to be the partner of choice for retail, corporate and government clients alike across all industries and businesses where it operates.

Stretton brings extensive global commercial expertise, having held senior leadership positions through his career including his most recent position as Chief Executive Officer for Group Lotus responsible for the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions

“I am delighted to be joining Legend Holding Group at such an exciting stage of its journey,” said Stretton “I am looking forward to working closely with the shareholders and wider management team to help guide the next phase of the Group’s development. It’s now about scaling intelligently, enhancing performance across the businesses, and ensuring Legend continues to grow in a sustainable and value-driven way – but making sure that we stay true to the ambition that has driven the company’s success to date.”

