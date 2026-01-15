Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the appointment of Abbas Panju as the Senior Vice President of the GCC and India regions.

An accomplished executive with close to two decades of international leadership experience, Panju brings in a wealth of logistics expertise across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. During his tenure, he has showcased his ability to lead through diverse geopolitical, macro-political and economic shifts, said a statement from Aramex.

Across his career, Panju has pioneered robust hybrid strategies while advancing supply-chain resilience through de-risking and nearshoring initiatives.

His experience has provided him with the ability to guide high performing, diverse teams through significant transformations and market disruptions, it added.

Commenting on his appointment, Panju said: "I am honoured to join Aramex at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The GCC and India are dynamic markets with immense potential, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, fostering collaboration across teams, and ensuring we remain agile in navigating the evolving global logistics landscape. Together, we will build on Aramex’s strong foundation to create transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities alike," he stated.

According to Aramex, Panju’s leadership will be pivotal in advancing its strategic vision across the GCC and India.

Under his guidance, Aramex aims to deliver transformative solutions that empower businesses, drive positive environmental impact, and uphold its commitment to exceptional service for customers and communities alike, it added.

