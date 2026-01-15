The term of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board chairperson, Benjamin Tayari, and five directors has expired.

Mr Tayari’s three-year term ended on January 13. Board members Njoki Maina, Musa Osman, Emmanuel Kibet, Consolata Lusweti and Lucas Maitha are also exiting. Managing Director Capt William Ruto’s term ends in March.

The development is expected to trigger lobbying for the positions, which are filled by the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

Under the KPA Act, the board chairperson and managing director are serve for three years, with the option of a single three-year extension. Since KPA’s establishment in 1978, the chairperson’s position has traditionally been reserved for individuals from the Coast region as a political reward.

President William Ruto appointed Mr Tayari, who played a key role in campaigning for him during the 2022 General Election.

Mr Tayari said he is satisfied with his performance at the agency."We have had good support from our mother ministry and directors who were well inducted into their roles. The professionalism brought by MD Capt Ruto made us achieve a number of milestones," Mr Tayari said, adding that the port has recently been positioned to handle two million twenty-foot equivalent units.

However, the increased throughput at the Port of Mombasa has brought challenges in managing empty containers, leading to congestion.

