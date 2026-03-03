Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has announced the appointment of Ms Jumoke Olaniyan as Group Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening its executive leadership as the Group advances its next phase of strategic growth, digital transformation, product innovation and market development.

In her new role, Olaniyan will lead enterprise-wide strategy formulation and execution across NGX Group, driving initiatives aligned with the Group’s ambition to deepen market liquidity, expand product innovation, broaden investor participation, and enhance long-term stakeholder value. The role is central to strengthening cross-functional alignment and organisational effectiveness as NGX Group continues to evolve its integrated market infrastructure model.

Prior to joining NGX Group, Olaniyan held senior leadership roles at FMDQ Group Plc and FDHL Group, where she played key roles in business development, market expansion, and product innovation across the fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets. With over two decades of experience spanning financial markets, strategy, consulting, and banking, she brings extensive expertise in market structure, stakeholder engagement, and enterprise transformation.

Olaniyan holds a degree in Accounting as well as an MBA from INSEAD Business School and has built a reputation for driving growth, strengthening market participation, and delivering innovative financial market solutions that enhance transparency, efficiency, and market resilience.

Her appointment underscores NGX Group’s continued focus on disciplined strategy execution, strong governance and sustainable value creation. It also reflects the Group’s deliberate effort to strengthen its leadership structure through broader representation at the executive level, ensuring that women continue to play influential roles in shaping the evolution of Nigeria’s capital markets while contributing meaningfully to national economic development.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

