Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has issued Decree No. 443 of 2026 appointing Hamdi Mahmoud Badawi as Assistant to the Head of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

The move is aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework and enhancing compliance across the non-banking financial sector.

Badawi brings more than 26 years of experience in criminal investigations and combating financial crimes.

He is a graduate of the Police Academy class of 1997 and holds diplomas in private law and commercial law, in addition to a master’s degree in law from Ain Shams University, combining a security background with specialized legal expertise in financial and economic crimes.

His career began at the General Directorate of Public Funds Investigations, where he advanced through several leadership roles in economic crime prevention.

He later headed the department responsible for combating currency crimes, smuggling, capital market crimes, and money laundering, contributing to the detection and tracking of complex financial crime patterns, including money laundering, terrorist financing, capital market violations, and illicit money investment activities.

After joining the FRA, Badawi assumed responsibility for the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.

He later served as Deputy Assistant Chairman of the FRA, where he played a role in developing oversight mechanisms and reinforcing compliance and governance frameworks within the authority.