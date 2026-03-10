Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced that the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine has successfully secured access to the Panamanian market for Egyptian citrus exports, marking a new step in expanding Egypt’s agricultural trade presence in Latin America.

According to the ministry, Panama has officially approved the import of four Egyptian citrus products, orange, lemon, mandarin, and grapefruit, allowing Egyptian exporters to access a new market in Central America.

Officials said the development forms part of broader government efforts to diversify Egypt’s export destinations and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

Expanding into new regions, including Latin America, is viewed as an important strategy for strengthening the resilience of Egypt’s agricultural trade amid global economic and geopolitical challenges.

The ministry noted that opening new export channels also helps establish alternative and secure trade routes, enabling exporters to maintain stable supply flows and respond more effectively to shifts in global demand.

In addition to diversifying markets, the move is expected to support the national economy by increasing foreign currency revenues from agricultural exports and expanding Egypt’s share in the global citrus trade.

Egypt is considered one of the world’s leading exporters of citrus fruits, particularly oranges, which represent one of the country’s most important agricultural export commodities. Egyptian citrus products are currently shipped to dozens of markets across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The ministry emphasised that gaining access to the Panamanian market reflects the continued efforts of Egypt’s agricultural quarantine authorities to negotiate market access for Egyptian products while ensuring compliance with international plant health and export standards.

