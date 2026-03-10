Arab Finance: Prices of some commodities rose on March 9th, while prices of sugar, flour, and several other products declined, as per the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a package of rice amounted to EGP 36 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 6.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour dropped by 13.9% to EGP 24.5 per kilogram.

The price of packaged sugar also retreated by 13.1% to EGP 32.5 per kilogram.

In the vegetables segment, the price of tomatoes reached EGP 21.3 per kilogram, whereas the price of onions fell to EGP 14.3 per kilogram.

On the other hand, the price of potatoes increased by 4% to EGP 13.4 per kilogram.