Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) unveiled the Egyptian market’s movements in the prices of basic commodities and vegetables on Wednesday, February 11th.

Packaged rice was priced at EGP 34.6 per kilogram, reflecting a daily drop of 4% and a monthly rise of 0.5%.

A package of flour increased by 3.4% on a daily basis to EGP 24.8 per kilogram. This represents a monthly decline of 3.2%.

The packaged sugar reached EGP 32.3 per kilogram, while beans were priced at EGP 59.6 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the sunflower oil’s price amounted to EGP 94.4 per kilogram, marking a 0.8% daily decline and a monthly decrease of 1%.

In the vegetable market, tomato prices recorded EGP 12.9 per kilogram, higher 3% daily and 10.3% monthly.

Onions were priced at EGP 14 per kilogram, reflecting a daily fall of 1.8% as well as a monthly decline of 3%.

Likewise, the potato climbed by 1.3% daily to reach EGP 13.8 per kilogram, despite a monthly plunge of 3.7%.