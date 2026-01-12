Basic commodity and vegetable prices in Egypt showed mixed movements on Monday, January 12th, according to the latest data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Packaged rice recorded one of the sharpest daily increases, reaching EGP 35 per kilogram, up 9.2% day on day.

In contrast, packaged flour fell to EGP 24.8 per kilogram, posting daily, monthly, and annual declines of 3.8%, 5.1%, and 4.8%, respectively.

Packaged sugar stood at EGP 32.6 per kilogram, down 0.8% daily, 4.3% monthly, and 10.2% year on year (YoY).

Other staples also showed varied trends, with packaged beans down 7.1% on the day to EGP 60.3 per kilogram, though they remained 0.7% higher month on month (MoM) and 8.8% higher annually.

Packaged pasta rose 5.9% daily to EGP 32 per kilogram, despite a 0.7% monthly decline, while posting an annual increase of 6.7%.

Sunflower oil fell 3.6% on the day to EGP 92.3 per kilogram and declined 1.2% monthly, but remained up 5.7% compared to last year.

Vegetable prices also reflected contrasting movements. Tomatoes fell 4.4% daily to EGP 12.4 per kilogram, while remaining significantly higher on an annual basis.

Onion prices slipped 3.4% on the day to EGP 14.8 per kilogram, despite a 1.2% monthly increase, and were down 20.1% YoY.

Potatoes recorded a notable daily increase of 17.2%, reaching EGP 14.6 per kilogram, alongside monthly and annual gains of 12.9% and 18.2%.

Lemon prices climbed to EGP 44.4 per kilogram, up 17.1% on the day and 17.3% month on month, although still down 12.8% compared to a year earlier.

Cucumbers also rose, reaching EGP 21.3 per kilogram, reflecting daily, monthly, and annual increases of 6.1%, 3.2%, and 7.3%, respectively.

The IDSC noted that the daily and monthly price movements reflect ongoing activity in local markets and fluctuations in supply and demand, adding that prices of basic commodities and vegetables continue to be closely monitored to support market stability.

