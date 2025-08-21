Arab Finance: Egypt’s natural gas production dropped by nearly 16% year on year in June, recording 3.416 billion cubic meters, according to data from the Joint Energy Database (JODI) cited by Al Arabiya.

In June 2024, the country's production hit 4.087 billion cubic meters.

On a monthly basis, production continued to decline, falling by 3.64% from May.

JODI data also showed that Egypt’s natural gas output in the first half (H1) of 2025 decreased by about 18.9% to 26 billion cubic meters, from 32 billion cubic meters during the same period in 2024.

