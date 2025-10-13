MUSCAT: The World Liquid Gas Association WLGA Middle East LPG Summit & Expo 2025, held under the auspices of the Oman Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), will be held from November 10 to 11, 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Supported by the Oman Energy Association (OPAL), the event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants from across the globe, alongside an international exhibition hosting over 80 leading companies.

WLGA is the authoritative voice of the global liquid gas industry, representing over 300 companies across over 125 countries. Headquartered in Paris, WLGA advocates for safe, sustainable and innovative use of liquid gas across the entire value chain, driving collaboration and supporting the global energy transition.

Experts from the US, Europe and across the Middle East will share insights into the future of LPG at the summit sponsored by major industry stakeholders including National Gas Company (NGC), Bharat Tanks Vessels LLP and Ragasco.

The 2025 edition, known to be the largest LPG-focused gathering in the Middle East combining a high-level international conference with a world-class exhibition, the summit and expo is aimed at uniting global leaders and industry stakeholders in Oman.

Some of the key themes will include harmonising the LPG market in the Middle East, technology-driven growth for the LPG industry, unlocking investment potential, infrastructure, innovation and trade.

"The GCC can be the global advocate in advancing LPG for a cleaner, more accessible energy future and the summit will provide a premier platform for collaboration, showcasing the latest innovations, challenges and opportunities in the LPG sector", said James Rockall, Managing Director & CEO of the WLGA.

One of the key highlights of the two-day conference and Expo will be the official launch of the Women in LPG (WINLPG) Oman Chapter, the first in the Middle East. WINLPG is a global network of more than 4,000 members across 15 national chapters, dedicated to increasing women’s participation across all areas of the LPG industry.

At the press briefing session for the same, the organisers said that this milestone underscores the importance of diversity, gender balance and empowerment within Oman’s energy sector.

“The Middle East has become a pivotal hub for the LPG sector, with rising demand, export capacity and investment flows transforming the region into a driver of global LPG innovation and trade”, said James Rockall, Managing Director & CEO of the WLGA. “By bringing together global leaders, innovators and policymakers in Muscat, this Summit will showcase how technology, inclusivity and collaboration can drive lasting growth for the industry and not just in the region, but worldwide”.

There will be strategic discussions where global experts will meet to explore the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities, including the energy transition, innovation and sustainable growth for the LPG sector in the Middle East.

The specialised workshops to be held as part of the conference will be led by WLGA experts which will provide in-depth insights into key developments and trends, offering participants practical knowledge and strategies besides exclusive networking at the OCEC which will give delegates a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships, exchange ideas and foster new partnerships in an intimate setting.

