MUSCAT - Omani carbon mineralisation company 44.01, has announced the launch of the first pilot project to mineralise carbon dioxide from a cement plant, in collaboration with Holcim, in Al Fujairah, UAE.

The pilot project aims to capture five tonnes of carbon dioxide per day from cement production and permanently store it underground through in-situ mineralisation, where the CO₂ will be stored in the underground rock formation where it will mineralise, “providing a natural, safe and permanent method of geological carbon storage”.

The project, according to a 44.01 spokesperson, builds directly on technology first developed and demonstrated in Oman.

“By applying our Omani mineralisation expertise to a first-of-its-kind project with Holcim, we’re showing how in-situ mineralisation can help decarbonise hard-to-abate industries like cement. It’s also our first agreement to store emissions from the cement industry — a major step towards scaling our home-grown solution into a global market”, the spokesperson said.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with NT Energies, a joint venture between Technip Energies and NMDC Energy, deploying Shell CANSOLV carbon capture solutions through the alliance between Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive Officer of 44.01, Talal Hasan, highlighted the role industrial partnerships can play in accelerating decobransation. “This partnership shows that industrial companies can play a leading role in permanent carbon removal. Working with Holcim, FNRC and NT Energies, we are demonstrating a practical and scalable path to decarbonisation that can be replicated worldwide”.

Ali Said, Chief Executive Officer of Holcim in the UAE and Oman, said the project reflects Holcim’s commitment to innovation-driven decarbonisation. “This project demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can accelerate progress towards net-zero. This pilot to decarbonise our cement plant is another example of how we are building progress for people and the planet. Our partnership with 44.01 reinforces our shared commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and showcases what is possible when industry leaders work together to drive meaningful, scalable impact”.

Benoit Verdier, Chief Executive Officer of NT Energies, said the project marks a regional first: “This is a first of a kind in the Middle East. We are proud to be collaborating with 44.01 and Holcim to implement a carbon capture pilot for this pioneering decarbonisation project in the hard-to-abate sector”.

Meanwhile, 44.01 confirmed that the mineralisation programme in Oman is progressing through active collaboration with relevant ministries and authorities. Operations are set to begin in 2026. The company is also exploring new opportunities for Oman-based projects.

