Suhar – The main committee of the Suhar Investment Forum 2026 has announced the launch of a broad portfolio of investment opportunities targeting local and international investors, as efforts intensify to strengthen North Batinah’s position as a key economic and industrial hub.

Scheduled to take place on February 4 and 5, 2026, the forum aims to bring together decision-makers, investors and experts to explore partnerships and further strengthen Suhar’s position as a leading destination for industrial and sustainable investments.

The event aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises economic diversification and the attraction of value-added investments.

The committee said an official investment guide will be launched as part of the forum’s promotional campaign, allowing investors to review and assess opportunities ahead of the event. The guide includes around 50 ready-to-implement projects with a combined estimated value of about RO300mn.

The opportunities span key industrial and logistics sectors, including food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, iron and aluminium industries, plastics production, recycling projects and initiatives supporting heavy industries and advanced supply chains.

The investment package highlights Suhar’s role as one of Oman’s main economic drivers, supported by advanced infrastructure that includes a major port, a free zone, a modern industrial area and an extensive road network. Its strategic location linking regional and global markets continues to enhance its investment appeal.

Officials said the diversity of opportunities reflects the governorate’s ability to attract projects of varying sizes, ranging from small and medium enterprises to large-scale, technology-based industries built around integrated value chains.

Said bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s branch in North Batinah, said the governorate represents a cornerstone of Oman’s economic development due to its integrated industrial and logistics capabilities. He reaffirmed OCCI’s commitment to supporting investors and fostering a business environment based on partnership and transparency.

The 2026 edition of Suhar Investment Forum is expected to mark a shift in scope, with broader themes, expanded programmes and increased participation from strategic stakeholders. The forum will feature high-level sessions involving government officials, private sector leaders and economic experts, alongside business-to-business meetings between investors and industrial companies.

An expanded investment exhibition will also be held, showcasing existing projects and new opportunities in North Batinah.

The forum will place strong emphasis on future-focused sectors, including advanced industries, the circular economy, smart supply chains and clean energy, reinforcing its role as a platform for attracting quality investments.

