Muscat – Oman’s digital economy activities reached an estimated RO3bn between 2021 and 2024, reflecting the sector’s expansion as the sultanate advances its diversification agenda.

The figures were presented during the second Ramadan evening organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which reviewed priorities under the 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). The event was held under the patronage of H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and attended by senior officials.

The semiconductor industry expanded to four operating companies, with investments exceeding RO50mn. The sector trained more than 200 individuals and employed over 100 specialists.

H E Dr Nasser bin Rashid Al Maawali, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy, said the 11th Five-Year Plan aims to boost private sector participation in GDP and job creation.

The plan targets average real GDP growth of around 4%, raising the private sector’s contribution to 56% of GDP at current prices. Private investment is projected to account for 21% of GDP, while foreign direct investment inflows are expected to reach 11%.

The strategy also aims to create around 300,000 direct jobs for Omanis over the plan period, averaging 60,000 annually.

