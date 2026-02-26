The Sultanate of Oman is witnessing the establishment of specialized companies in the field of modern technologies aimed at strengthening the country’s economic ecosystem and providing more expertise and job opportunities for Omani talent in these specialized sectors. The launch of “OTECH” by Omantel represents a strategic step in areas related to technology and digital transformation. It is not merely a traditional telecommunications services company, but rather a provider of advanced technologies that enables digital transformation for government and private sector institutions in the Sultanate of Oman, while also strengthening public–private partnerships.

OTECH has much to offer the Omani economy, particularly in accelerating digital transformation across institutions through advanced solutions in cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and systems integration. These are all essential technologies for driving digital transformation in the country, supporting improved operational efficiency and creating new economic value. The company can also contribute to enhancing Oman’s technical infrastructure readiness and localizing data within the country—an extremely important factor for data sovereignty and information protection.

Other aspects of OTECH’s role include building national capabilities by contributing to the development of the national workforce’s skills in various technological fields. This supports the creation of high-quality jobs and strengthens local competencies. In addition, the company can enhance integration across other sectors by developing comprehensive digital solutions that enable operations in the financial, healthcare, logistics, administrative, and other sectors—ultimately increasing productivity and reducing operational costs in the long term.

Such specialized companies can play a significant role in digital transformation by equipping institutions with the necessary services in these fields, as well as undertaking major digital projects and infrastructure initiatives, investing in the establishment of data centers across multiple countries. This could provide OTECH with future opportunities to adopt Omani projects in countries that require such essential services, restructuring operations using data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

Today, OTECH represents an advanced model contributing to the diversification of the Omani economy away from oil dependency, while strengthening technological capabilities in the country and providing integrated solutions for both the public and private sectors. This transformation—without doubt—is part of a broader vision to position Oman as a regional digital hub, similar to the approaches adopted by many countries and global technology institutions investing in such fields.

Many Omani youths place their hopes in this modern company as a comprehensive technology provider for future digital transformation, particularly in training and qualification, where it can play a significant role. This requires enhancing the capabilities of Omanis within the company to raise their competitiveness in advanced technological roles. OTECH can also partner with international and local educational institutions and investors in joint training programs—especially with global universities and technology companies—while providing practical and field training opportunities, building career pathways for national talent and Omani graduates with directly employable skills, creating quality job opportunities in the technology sector, and supporting entrepreneurship in these fields.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

