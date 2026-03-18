Egypt signed a package of power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering renewable energy projects and independent power storage (IPS) plants with a total capacity of 5,620 megawatts, in a move aligned with the country’s energy transition strategy, as per a statement.

The first agreement grants land use rights for a 900 MW wind power project in Ras Shukeir, to be developed by a consortium comprising Orascom Construction, France-based Engie, and Japan-based Aleos (Toyota), represented by Shukeir Wind Power Company.

The second agreement covers the purchase of power from the same 900 MW Ras Shukeir wind project, also developed by the consortium and represented by Shukeir Wind Power Company and signed with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

The third agreement was signed for the purchase of power from multiple projects developed by the United Egypt Group for National Industries (KEMET), including a 2,000 MW solar power project in Naga Hammadi, a 2,000 MW independent battery storage plant in the same area, and two solar projects in El-Oweinat with capacities of 320 MW and 400 MW.

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