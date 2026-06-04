UAE's AMEA Power has signed Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for two standalone standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) in Egypt

The contracts for 500 MWh Horus BESS project in Zafarana and 1,000 MWh Nefertiti BESS project in Benban were signed with China Energy Engineering Corporation (Energy China), according to a statement posted by Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) on Thursday.

The EPC contracts were signed in the presence of Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

The project and contract values, and construction timelines weren't disclosed.

AMEA Power had signed Capacity Purchase Agreements (CPAs) for the two BESS projects with EETC in February 2025.

In July 2025, the company had commissioned a 300 MWh BESS extension for its existing 500 MW Abydos solar PV plant in Aswan, marking Egypt’s first-ever utility-scale BESS facility.

AMEA Power is also developing a 1,000 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant combined with a 600 MWh BESS (Abydos II) in Aswan at a total cost of $700 million in partnership with Japan’s Kyuden International.

Battery manufacturing plant

The Minister also witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish a BESS plant in Egypt with an annual production capacity of 3,000 MWh between AMEA Power, Gotion, China Energy International Group (Energy China International).

Egypt is targeting battery storage capacity of 14,320 MWh by 2028.

(Writing by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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