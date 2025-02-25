The UAE-headquartered renewable energy company AMEA Power announced on Tuesday that it has signed Capacity Purchase Agreements (CPAs) with the Egyptian government to develop the first standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) stations in the country.

The agreements inked with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) cover two BESS stations with a combined capacity of 1,500MWh (Megawatt-hour), the company said in a press statement.

These include a 500MWh BESS project in Zafarana and a 1,000MWh BESS project in Benban, the statement said.

Financial details and construction timelines weren't disclosed.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said the advanced battery storage solutions will not only strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure but also pave the way for a more resilient and decarbonised power sector.

AMEA Power is a major investor in Egypt’s renewable energy sector, investing over $3 billion in solar, wind, and battery storage projects. The company’s total capacity in the country now stands at 2,500 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar power, complemented by 2,400 MWh of BESS.

In September 2024, the company was awarded a 1,000MW solar PV project with a 600MWh BESS station and a 300MWh BESS station as an extension of the existing 500MW Abydos solar PV plant, both in Egypt.

In January 2025, AMEA Power won a competitive tender for two BESS projects in South Africa.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.