Abu Dhabi-based Trojan General Contracting has announced that along with Samsung C&T it has officially kicked off site activities for a major open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power generation plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

Once operational, the Al-Dhafra OCGT project will have a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), supporting the growing energy demands of the UAE.

The project aligns with the UAE government’s forward-looking Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) partnering with both Taqa and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) on initiatives to integrate advanced energy technologies.

