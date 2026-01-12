RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector generated more than one million jobs across hospitality, travel services, food and beverage, transport, and related activities by the end of August 2025, according to Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism.

Al Khateeb shared the figures and broader insights into the sector’s performance in an article published on the official Saudi Vision 2030 account on X on Monday.

The minister said the tourism sector has become one of the clearest reflections of the Kingdom’s national transformation under Vision 2030, noting that its impact now extends beyond economic indicators to social, cultural, and human development.

He stressed that Vision 2030 was never intended to be “merely an economic blueprint,” but rather a comprehensive effort to redefine the Kingdom’s relationship with itself and the world, built on confidence in the Saudi people’s ability to lead change and create lasting impact.

At the heart of this transformation, Al Khateeb said tourism has emerged as “one of the most expressive pathways” of the Vision, combining heritage with modern development while strengthening Saudi Arabia’s global presence without compromising its cultural identity.

“Tourism today is no longer a single sector,” he said. “It is an integrated ecosystem through which industries are built, investments are attracted, career paths are created, and local communities participate as true partners in growth.”

Al Khateeb highlighted rapid progress in recent years, citing the revival of historic cities, the emergence of globally recognized natural destinations, and the inclusion of previously underserved regions in the national economic landscape. From AlUla and Diriyah to Jeddah and the Red Sea coast, tourism experiences are being developed in ways that reflect “the spirit and history of each place.”

According to the minister, tourism directly contributed around 5% of GDP in 2024, with efforts underway to reach 10% by 2030 through long-term planning and disciplined execution.

Saudi Arabia also surpassed its target of 100 million domestic and international tourists seven years ahead of schedule, welcoming about 116 million visitors in 2024.

He emphasized that the true value of this growth lies in its human impact, pointing to rising participation by women and the growing role of small and family-owned businesses in enriching the tourism offering.

“The young people welcoming our guests, the artisans preserving their crafts, and the entrepreneurs creating new experiences are the heart of this story,” Al Khateeb said.

He attributed the sector’s progress to sustained leadership support, including major investments in infrastructure, aviation, destination development, digital systems, and human capital, alongside regulatory reforms and the expansion of electronic visas now available to citizens of 66 countries. International partnerships, he added, have further strengthened the sector’s global integration.

Tourism’s share of national exports rose from 6% in 2019 to 11% in 2024, while its contribution to the trade surplus increased more than tenfold over the same period.

As the Kingdom moves closer to 2030, Al Khateeb said the focus remains on building a tourism sector that is resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive, while remaining firmly rooted in national identity.

“Saudi Arabia today opens its doors with confidence,” he said, “building growth with awareness and sharing its identity and opportunities with the world.”

