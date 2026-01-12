Kuwait Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has cancelled a tender issued by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in 2023 for the replacement of power substations.

Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (Heisco) said the tender has been cancelled by CAPT in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse on Monday.

HEISCO had submitted the lowest bid of around 19.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($65 million) for the project ‘Replacement of Existing Substations in GC-27 & GC-28 With New Elevated Substations’

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.