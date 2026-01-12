PHOTO
Kuwait Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has cancelled a tender issued by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in 2023 for the replacement of power substations.
Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (Heisco) said the tender has been cancelled by CAPT in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse on Monday.
HEISCO had submitted the lowest bid of around 19.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($65 million) for the project ‘Replacement of Existing Substations in GC-27 & GC-28 With New Elevated Substations’
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.