The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) invited investment banks and specialized financial institutions to submit their technical and financial proposals to act as the underwriter for the offering of up to 20% of Misr Life Insurance Company's shares, according to a statement.

The announcement aligns with the State Ownership Policy Document to accelerate the pace of the initial public offering (IPO) program and foster the private sector's role in economic activity.

It will also boost efficiency and competitiveness in accordance with the principles of governance and sustainability in support of Egypt's vision for achieving comprehensive development.

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the TSFE approved the listing of Misr Life Insurance's shares, wholly owned by Misr Insurance Holding Company, temporarily on the EGX. This listing is a prelude to offering a minority stake of up to 20% of the company's capital.

The offering aligns with the government’s strategic objectives to deepen private-sector participation, enhance asset-management efficiency, and secure attractive investment opportunities in the insurance sector.

Misr Life Insurance holds a 22% market share of Egypt's personal insurance market. Shareholders' equity hit EGP 42 billion in September 2025, reflecting the company's strong financial position and robust operational performance, driven by profit growth.

Investment banks seeking to participate should send a profile of the applicant and their track record to the following email address: mli-ibrfp@sovfundegypt.com by March 8th, 2026, for initial internal review before proceeding further in the process.

If the applicant is initially accepted, they will be contacted to take the next steps, which include signing a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as a prerequisite for participation and providing detailed company information. This will enable them to submit a comprehensive technical and financial proposal by March 18th.

The TSFE recorded actual growth of more than 90% in its asset portfolio between 2023 and 2025.

